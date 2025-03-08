Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Posts Earnings Results

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Funding Circle had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%.

Funding Circle Price Performance

LON:FCH opened at GBX 97 ($1.25) on Friday. Funding Circle has a 1-year low of GBX 37.90 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 149 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.98 million, a PE ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a leading UK lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, Funding Circle has extended more than £13.6bn in credit to c.103,000 businesses in the UK.For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch.

