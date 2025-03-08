FY2027 Earnings Estimate for AMR Issued By B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles expects that the energy company will earn $39.58 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.88 earnings per share.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $133.05 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $397.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

