FY2029 Earnings Estimate for Passage Bio Issued By Wedbush

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PASG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Passage Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

PASG stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 6,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,718,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 18.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,406 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49,449 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Passage Bio

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 54,181 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $45,512.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,643,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,359.40. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 373,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $242,869.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,256,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,019.45. This trade represents a 4.21 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 523,265 shares of company stock valued at $344,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

