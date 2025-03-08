Gary Swidler Sells 242,209 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $32.62 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

Match Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,672,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 391,977 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,824 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,677 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,818,000 after acquiring an additional 939,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,889 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.