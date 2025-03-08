Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $2.18 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,980.80. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $108.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.10. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.54 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.