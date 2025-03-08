Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,203,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.4 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.48.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

