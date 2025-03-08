Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes $3.51 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Sony Group by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

