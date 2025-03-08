Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Cut by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,057,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,124,000 after purchasing an additional 114,180 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.27. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 63.68%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.