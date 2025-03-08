GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

GeoPark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 67.4% annually over the last three years. GeoPark has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of GPRK opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.34.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.43). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

