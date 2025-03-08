GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.
GeoPark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 67.4% annually over the last three years. GeoPark has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.
GeoPark Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GPRK opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
View Our Latest Research Report on GeoPark
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GeoPark
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.