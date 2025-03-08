Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3,029.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2,621.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on OPCH shares. UBS Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.