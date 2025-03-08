Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 12,426 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,170,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stride by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 929,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 72.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,594,000 after buying an additional 347,564 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Stride Stock Down 7.4 %

NYSE:LRN opened at $123.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

