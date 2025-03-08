Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 93,730 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,730 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright makes up about 2.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $29,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,773.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 166,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,065,000 after acquiring an additional 163,433 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after acquiring an additional 160,395 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $47,220,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $31,497,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $314.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $236.31 and a twelve month high of $393.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total transaction of $924,194.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,953.12. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.