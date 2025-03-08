Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a 4.0% increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Global Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years. Global Industrial has a payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Industrial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $922.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.07 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

