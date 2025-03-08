Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Position Reduced by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,520 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,570,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,893,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,188,000 after buying an additional 217,707 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 50.5% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 453,053 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 29.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 285,172 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMED

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.5 %

GMED stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.