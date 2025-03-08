GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 279,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 48,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

GMV Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.