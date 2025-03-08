Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 21716490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Pareto Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 683.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 830.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

