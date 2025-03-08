Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 15,062 shares.The stock last traded at $48.13 and had previously closed at $47.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Up 0.1 %

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1997 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

