Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Lindsay E. Gray Sells 2,741 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $31,082.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,448 shares in the company, valued at $470,020.32. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. FPR Partners LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,527,000 after purchasing an additional 791,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,833,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after buying an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,796,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,185,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,158,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

View Our Latest Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.