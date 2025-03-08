Guy M. Oliphint Sells 4,150 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $58,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,233.33. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PR stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 1,152.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PR. Susquehanna raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

