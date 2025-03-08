H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Hsbc Global Res

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
