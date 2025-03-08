Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 244.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $487,522,000 after buying an additional 3,150,986 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $55,132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,100,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,688,000 after buying an additional 1,214,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,367,000 after buying an additional 995,649 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Griffin Securities cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

