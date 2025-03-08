Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Trading Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 184.60 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 189.05 ($2.44). 9,060,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 4,646,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.26. The company has a market cap of £3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23.

In other news, insider Simon Henry acquired 10,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,591.31). Insiders own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

