Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Trading Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 184.60 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 189.05 ($2.44). 9,060,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 4,646,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.77).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
In other news, insider Simon Henry acquired 10,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,591.31). Insiders own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.
