Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.64 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.92 ($0.08). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 5.92 ($0.08), with a volume of 64,225 shares trading hands.

Hardide Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15. The company has a market cap of £4.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Hardide (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (1.90) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hardide had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hardide plc will post -2.0999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Hardide

In other Hardide news, insider Andrew Magson bought 159,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,550.32 ($12,343.70). Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.

