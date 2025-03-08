Haven Private LLC Invests $244,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

HYD opened at $51.82 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

