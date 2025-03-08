Haven Private LLC Purchases New Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLSK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,940,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,227,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 636,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,577,000 after buying an additional 549,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 305,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,464,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 270,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 4.20. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,450,010 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,106.40. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,186 shares of company stock valued at $246,375. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

