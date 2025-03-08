HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.
ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance
ArriVent BioPharma stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. ArriVent BioPharma has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $743.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.00.
ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About ArriVent BioPharma
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
