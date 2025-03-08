HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

ArriVent BioPharma stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. ArriVent BioPharma has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $743.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

About ArriVent BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 773.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.