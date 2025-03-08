Head to Head Comparison: Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) vs. Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY)

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Astera Labs and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs -21.05% -10.40% -9.56% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astera Labs and Solar Energy Initiatives”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $396.29 million 27.38 -$83.42 million ($1.73) -38.68 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Solar Energy Initiatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astera Labs.

60.5% of Astera Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Astera Labs and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 1 11 1 3.00 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

Astera Labs currently has a consensus price target of $115.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.35%. Given Astera Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Astera Labs is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

Astera Labs beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

