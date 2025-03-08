HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Purchases A$16,049.46 in Stock

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) insider Kelly O’Dwyer bought 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,049.46 ($10,094.00).

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

Featured Stories

