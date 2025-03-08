HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a 10.7% increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

HealthStream has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HealthStream to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $999.15 million, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

