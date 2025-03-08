Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 11.9 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,896. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $292,959,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $119,067,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $105,185,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.