HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DINO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,348.92. This represents a 10.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 17,635 shares of company stock worth $632,860 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,909,000 after purchasing an additional 626,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,026,000 after purchasing an additional 737,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 617,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $96,344,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.13. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

