HM Payson & Co. Sells 8,372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $52.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

