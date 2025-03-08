Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $214.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.17.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

