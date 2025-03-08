H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $25,552,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after buying an additional 476,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,796,000 after buying an additional 282,633 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 473,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after buying an additional 243,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $10,725,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.