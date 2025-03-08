HS Management Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HS Management Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 446,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104,905 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,240,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 50,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,316 shares of company stock worth $25,062,887. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOG stock opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.80 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.