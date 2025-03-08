Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,517 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

