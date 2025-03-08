Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

Shares of HURC opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.42. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $102,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,698,244.10. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

