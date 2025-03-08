Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

NYSE:HY opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a market cap of $779.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 144,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

