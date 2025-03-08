Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance
NYSE:HY opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a market cap of $779.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 17.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 144,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
