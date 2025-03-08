ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ICL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICL

ICL Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.0403 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 39,410 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,689,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 156,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ICL Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,306,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.