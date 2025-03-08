Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares.

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46.

About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V)

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

