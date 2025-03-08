Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 40.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,735,000 after acquiring an additional 625,245 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $86.62 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $131.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.