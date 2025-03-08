Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after buying an additional 173,034 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

