Inceptionr LLC Grows Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in GMS by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in GMS by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in GMS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in GMS by 31.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.90.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital increased their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

