Inceptionr LLC Invests $643,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $49,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Okta by 1,150.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after buying an additional 382,190 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Okta by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,721,000 after buying an additional 322,201 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Okta by 105.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 184,107 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Okta by 126.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after buying an additional 125,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,437. This represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,191. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,482 shares of company stock worth $88,072,216 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $112.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $116.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

