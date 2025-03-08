Inceptionr LLC Makes New $602,000 Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $79.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,190. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,155. This trade represents a 48.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Semtech

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.