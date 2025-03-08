Inceptionr LLC Makes New $806,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $139.96 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

