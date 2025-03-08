Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

