Inceptionr LLC Purchases 13,736 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

