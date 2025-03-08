Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Saia by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total transaction of $350,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA opened at $375.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.00.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

