Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives $24.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFA. Baird R W downgraded Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Informatica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INFA

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $290,354.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,187.62. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its holdings in Informatica by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 152,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.